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Explosion occurred in one of Odessa’s high-rise buildings: police are establishing circumstances of incident. PHOTO

On the evening of Wednesday, 3 December, an explosion occurred in a flat in a multi-storey building in the Peresypskyi district of Odesa. Police are working at the scene.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police of the Odesa region.

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An explosion occurred in one of the apartments

"One of the residents of the building informed the police that an explosion had occurred in one of the apartments in a high-rise building on Knyaz Volodymyr Velykyi Street," the report said.

Explosion in Odesa

See more: Drones attacking occupied Donetsk en masse: explosions heard, power outages occur. VIDEO+PHOTO

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established

The police added that law enforcement officers and medics are currently working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

See more: Explosions rock occupied Donetsk: ammunition depot reportedly on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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explosion (1719) Odesa (1190) Odesa region (1105) police forces (1936) Odeskyy district (366)
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