Belgorod partially left without power due to Russian aerial bomb hitting substation - media. PHOTO

On the evening of Saturday, 6 December, part of the Russian city of Belgorod and its suburbs were left without electricity. The cause was a Russian aerial bomb that fell on a substation in the city.

This was reported by The Moscow Times with reference to Russian Telegram channels and the governor of Belgorod, according to Censor.NET.

Russian aircraft "lost" an aerial bomb

It is reported that the aerial bomb fell from a Russian aircraft flying towards the border with Ukraine.

Before the explosion in Belgorod, there was no missile alert and no warnings about the danger of drones, which confirms the fall of a Russian shell.

Watch more: ’SMO hero’ with axe ’denazifies’ neighbour and ’demilitarises’ his car in Belgorod region. VIDEO

What does the governor of Belgorod say?

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the power outage and said it was caused by "the arrival of an unidentified munition."

According to him, one person was injured as a result of the explosion. He said that there were problems with the electricity supply in part of Belgorod and the Belgorod district.

Watch more: "Eight bombs in 11 days": Russian aviation keep chaotically dropping munitions on Belgorod region. VIDEO