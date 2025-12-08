Explosions in Zaporizhzhia: enemy is attacking with KABs, industrial infrastructure under attack, 7 wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops are currently striking the Zaporizhzhia region. Explosions can be heard.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

KABs on Zaporizhzhia region

"Explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the all-clear," he said.

"Repeated explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov added later.

According to the Air Force, the enemy is launching KABs in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: 12 people hospitalised, at least 7 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Updated information

Fedorov later reported that the Russians were striking the Zaporizhzhia region.

"One of the strikes hit industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was wounded," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the second strike was on one of the settlements in the region.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.

As Fedorov later clarified, the number of victims of the strike on Zaporizhzhia region has increased to seven people.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary emergency care.



















Consequences of the enemy strike on Vilniansk





