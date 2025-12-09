Fuel oil spill recorded in Southern Bug near Ladyzhyn TPP. PHOTOS
In the Vinnytsia region, an oil spill was recorded in the Southern Bug water area near the Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant.
This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into this incident under Part 1 of Article 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Urgent searches have been carried out on the territory of the Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant, and samples of water, soil and pollutants have been taken for laboratory and expert analysis.
Priority investigative actions are ongoing to identify those involved in the pollution of the reservoir.
Fuel oil spills
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