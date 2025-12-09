Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times: two people injured, houses, dormitory, educational institution damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 9 December, Russian troops carried out four dozen attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts were under attack.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
Russian troops directed their aggression towards the Nikopol district. They terrorised the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Pokrovske. They used drones and artillery.
Two people were injured as a result of the attacks:
- A 58-year-old woman was hospitalised,
- and a 43-year-old victim will recover at home.
An educational institution and its dormitory, seven private houses, and several farm buildings were also damaged. A semi-trailer was destroyed by fire, and two cars were damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the Mezhova community with a KAB. A mill building and six private homes were destroyed.
Consequences of the attacks
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