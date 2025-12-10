Son of cosmonaut Kadeniuk found dead in Kyiv with signs of struggle on his body, - media

The body of 41-year-old Dmytro Kadeniuk, son of Leonid Kadeniuk, the first astronaut of independent Ukraine, was found in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to its own sources.

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What is known?

This morning, in an apartment on Lesia Ukrainka Square in Kyiv, Dmytro Kadeniuk's mother, Vira Kadeniuk, the widow of the first cosmonaut of independent Ukraine, found the body of her 41-year-old son, the publication's sources said.

According to family friends, Dmytro was found near the front door. The man was covered in blood, holding a knife in his hand, and his body had numerous cuts.

Read more: "I had knife, was not wanted and waited for lawyer": testimony of suspect in killing of TCR service member in Lviv. VIDEO

There are signs of a struggle

No suicide note was found, and the nature of the injuries, according to preliminary data, is more reminiscent of a struggle than an attempted suicide.

The police have opened a criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder. The final cause of death will be determined by a forensic medical examination.

Conflict between relatives

Open sources indicate that after Leonid Kadeniuk's death, disputes arose among relatives over his estate, specifically a four-room apartment in Pechersk.

Vira Kadenyuk also told journalists that she and her son had received threats from the cosmonaut's other son from his first marriage, who also claims the property.

Read more: "Ukraine’s legendary spaceman Leonid Kadenyuk passed away," – PM Hroisman

Police data

According to the Kyiv Police Communications Department, the police are currently investigating the circumstances of the man's death in the Pechersk district of the capital.