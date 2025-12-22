In Kherson region, one person killed and three wounded as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops fired artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and used various types of UAVs on the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Kherson, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Molodizhne, Dniprovske, Inzhenerne, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Veletenske, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Burhunka, Lvove, Olhivka, Kozatske, and Vesele were affected by enemy strikes.

Consequences of the shelling

Damage was recorded to an apartment building and four private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a municipal enterprise, administrative and industrial buildings, a garage cooperative, a car, and a fence.

In Tekstylnyi, Russian troops struck a private house with an FPV drone, damaging it. Another private house was damaged as a result of artillery shelling in Inzhenerne.

A 70-year-old man was caught in enemy artillery fire in the Dnipro district of Kherson.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 70-year-old man was caught in enemy artillery fire. He was hospitalised with blast trauma and an open gunshot fracture of the leg. An industrial building was damaged.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs as a result of explosives being dropped from a UAV.

The body of a 46-year-old man who was fatally wounded during the artillery shelling on 16 December was found in a damaged apartment in one of the apartment buildings.

Russian troops fired artillery at the Tsentralnyi District. A municipal enterprise, an administrative building, a garage cooperative and a fence were damaged.

The occupiers also fired rocket systems at the Dniprovskyi and Tsentralnyi districts.

Artillery fire damaged an apartment building and a car in the "Korabel" microdistrict.

The "Pivnichnyi" neighbourhood was also under enemy artillery fire with two private houses damaged there.

All services quickly joined in to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling, and the police collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military.









See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,196,740 people (+1,130 per day), 11,435 tanks, 35,298 artillery systems, 23,770 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS