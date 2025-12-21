Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,196,740 people (+1,130 per day), 11,435 tanks, 35,298 artillery systems, 23,770 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,196,740 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centreof the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 21 December 2025 are estimated at:
- Personnel - about 1,196,740 (+1,130) people
- tanks - 11,435 (+2) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 23,770 (+1) units
- artillery systems - 35,298 (+11) units
- MLRS - 1,575 (+0) units
- air defence systems - 1,263 (+0) units
- aircraft – 432 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical level UAVs - 92,604 (+116) units.
- Cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units
- Ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Motor vehicles and tankers - 70,789 (+68) units.
- Special equipment - 4,029 (+1) units.
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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