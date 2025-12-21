ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4872 visitors online
News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
4 182 20

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,196,740 people (+1,130 per day), 11,435 tanks, 35,298 artillery systems, 23,770 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,196,740 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centreof the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 21 December 2025 are estimated at:

  • Personnel - about 1,196,740 (+1,130) people
  • tanks - 11,435 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,770 (+1) units
  • artillery systems - 35,298 (+11) units
  • MLRS - 1,575 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1,263 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 432 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 92,604 (+116) units.
  • Cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units
  • Ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Motor vehicles and tankers - 70,789 (+68) units.
  • Special equipment - 4,029 (+1) units.

Watch more: Fighters of "Chervona Kalyna" brigade repelled 50 assault actions by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction in 24 hours. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed Russian equipment near Pokrovsk: air defence systems, tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12137) Armed Forces HQ (5336) liquidation (3105)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 