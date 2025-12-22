Large-scale scheme for illegal trade in counterfeit goods of well-known brands uncovered. PHOTOS

A resident of Lviv region, together with accomplices, organized an illegal business that included the import and production of counterfeit goods.

In particular, two underground sewing workshops operated in the city of Busk, where clothing was illegally produced under the guise of luxury brands using the trademarks of well-known companies, Censor.NET reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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Local residents were involved in the work

The counterfeit goods were sold through stores in Lviv and Busk, as well as via messengers and social media.

In addition to clothing, the suspects sold Apple-branded counterfeit accessories, headphones and watches.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers carried out 13 court-authorized searches at the suspects’ residences, in the workshops, at retail outlets, and in vehicles. During the investigative actions, a significant amount of counterfeit products bearing the Apple, Stone Island and Moncler trademarks were seized, along with labels, tags, fabric, sewing equipment, haberdashery items, and more than one million hryvnias in cash.

The preliminary value of the seized property and goods is about 14 million hryvnias.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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