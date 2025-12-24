Fraud under guise of supplying drones for Armed Forces of Ukraine: Kyiv resident served notice of suspicion – Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv have served a notice of suspicion to a 35-year-old Kyiv resident on suspicion of large-scale fraud committed repeatedly under martial law. His actions were classified under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Investigators established that the suspect ingratiated himself with volunteers, donors and other people who support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presenting himself as a reliable supplier of drones and other items for the military from abroad. The man used his brother’s name.

It is noted that to earn trust and be recommended to others, the suspect did in fact purchase drones in European countries for several people.

See more: Fraud call center shut down in Dnipro: nearly 100 operators "worked" there. PHOTOS

Received $30,000 and disappeared

In September 2023, the suspect received $30,000 from a potential buyer — part in cash, part to a crypto wallet. For this money, he promised to buy and deliver six Mavic 3T quadcopters from abroad within 5–7 days.

The buyer has never received the promised drones. For a long time, the suspect told the buyer there were problems at the border, asked him to wait, and sent photos. Later, he turned off his phone and went into hiding.

Previously convicted of fraud

It is noted that in 2017, this man had already been convicted of fraud and sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison. At that time, he offered entrepreneurs to bring iPhones from abroad at favourable prices, collecting more than $200,000.

Read more: Producer who financed film about Zelenskyy linked to fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme – media

Taken into custody in the courtroom

During a search of the apartment where the suspect lived, law enforcement found masks he used for concealment, as well as lists of his clients. Other victims are currently being identified.

The suspect in the fraud case has been remanded in custody with the possibility of bail set at 1,097,058 hryvnias. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

Read more: Czech company sold drones to Ukraine at prices dozens of times above cost