Another strike on Odesa region: one dead, two wounded, infrastructure destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 25 December, the enemy again struck the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odesa region. One person was killed and two others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

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The attack caused damage to administrative, production, and storage facilities. Fires broke out at some of the facilities and were extinguished by rescue workers.

"Unfortunately, one person died — the body was recovered from the rubble. Two others were injured and are receiving the necessary medical care," Kipper said.

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Consequences of the shelling

All emergency services are working at the site. The consequences of the strikes are being eliminated and the aggressor country's war crimes are being documented.







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