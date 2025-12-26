Former head of SSU in Kharkiv region Dudin detained: he has been notified of suspicion, - SBI. PHOTOS

During an attempt to leave custody on bail, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, Roman Dudin, was detained. The State Bureau of Investigation reported new suspicion against the former official.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI press centre.

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The State Bureau of Investigations detained and announced suspicions against the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region while attempting to leave custody on bail.

According to Suspilne, the suspect is Roman Dudin, former head of the SSU regional office in Kharkiv Oblast.

"The suspect in high treason paid over 4.2 million hryvnias, but law enforcement officials notified him of a new suspicion - for organising the illegal seizure of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration building and attempting to remove the leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in the early hours of the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022," the statement said.

The actions of the former head of the DSSU are classified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 109 and Article 341 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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Former head of the SSU in Kharkiv region faces 10 years

It has been established that the former head of the Department of Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, having information about the Russian Armed Forces' offensive operation on the territory of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and being convinced of its success, organised an attempt to seize state power, as well as the seizure of a building that ensures the functioning of a state authority, with the aim of disrupting the normal work of the institution.

If proven guilty, the suspect faces imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with confiscation of property. The court must choose a new preventive measure for him.







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