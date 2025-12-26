DIU expresses its gratitude: monument to legendary "Baba Yaga" drone unveiled in Vyshneve, Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On 23 December 2025, a monument to the legendary drone "Baba Yaga", which became a symbol of horror for the occupiers during the Russian-Ukrainian war, was unveiled in the city of Vyshneve in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

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As noted, the installation of the sculpture was a sign of gratitude to the community for its constant help and assistance to the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The initiative was implemented as part of the "DIU Thanks" project.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, to whom representatives of the Vyshneve community handed over another batch of aid — four Heavy Shot drones - to military intelligence special forces.

See more: "Infantry" memorial unveiled near Arch of Freedom of Ukrainian People in Kyiv. PHOTOS

"We are very grateful, and I am very happy and proud to have the honour of accepting this significant contribution to the defence of our state. Believe me, we are using all means of armed struggle against the aggressor very effectively. Your contribution is invaluable," said the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

He recalled that the DIU fighters, in particular the combat drone masters, continue to fight persistently for Ukraine's freedom.

"We are fighting for our independence, identity, culture and our future, a bright future for all of us, so that we as a nation are very strong, resilient and so that we can live peacefully on this land," Skibitskyi said.

See more: Monuments to Pushkin and Lermontov dismantled in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Skibitskyi also thanked Ukrainians for their continued support of Ukraine's military intelligence and all of the state's security and defence forces.

















