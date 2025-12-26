In Kirovohrad region, residents honor children whose lives were cut short by Russia’s war against Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a memorial event was held to honor children whose lives were cut short by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Photos of 150 killed children were displayed in the city square, Censor.NET reports.

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Trench candles were lit next to each portrait. Quiet music was playing. City residents could stop and pay tribute to the children.

How many children have died as a result of Russian aggression

As a result of the full-scale war, 676 children have been killed, and more than 2,303 have sustained injuries of varying severity.

Nearly 20,000 children were forcibly taken to Russia. These figures are not final. Efforts to clarify the total are ongoing, including in areas of active hostilities and in temporarily occupied territories.

It is recalled that we previously reported that Russia is committing all six of the gravest war crimes against children defined by the UN.













See more: Russian attack on Zhytomyr region: child born in 2021 killed (updated). PHOTOS