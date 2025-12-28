Rescuers have completed work to deal with aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv. PHOTO

Rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Work completed

Emergency rescue and restoration work has been completed at all locations. State Emergency Service units cleared debris, dismantled damaged structures, inspected damaged buildings, and ensured the safety of the areas.

At night, tents with heaters were set up at the locations to warm the residents of the affected buildings.

Consequences

The State Emergency Service reminds that, in total, as a result of yesterday's massive shelling, one person was killed and 32 were injured, including two children.

More than 400 rescuers and 90 units of special equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences. Headquarters for the liquidation of the consequences, KARS units, municipal services and volunteer organisations also worked on site.