Perpetrator who had robbed AFU veteran with prosthetic leg in Kyiv detained, - police. PHOTO

Kyiv police officers detained a criminal who robbed a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wearing a prosthetic leg.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Kyiv police.

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Stole a phone from a veteran

As noted, the incident occurred on one of the streets in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. The defendant snatched a mobile phone from a passerby and fled. Operatives quickly identified and detained the attacker, who faces up to 10 years in prison for his actions.

Read more: Over 1.3 million Ukrainians granted combatant status – Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Details of the attack

A few days ago, a 22-year-old Kyiv resident called the 102 hotline and reported that he was walking his dog on European Union Avenue when, according to the report, an unknown man ran up to him and snatched his mobile phone from his hands.

Police officers who arrived at the scene determined that the complainant was a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and had a prosthetic leg.

During the investigation, operatives, together with criminal analysis staff, quickly identified the offender as a 42-year-old local resident. The offender was found and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

See more: Beating of AFU veteran in Kharkiv: accused sentenced to 4 years in prison. PHOTO

What does the attacker face?