Over 1.3 million Ukrainians granted combatant status – Ministry of Veterans Affairs

As of September 1, more than 1.3 million Ukrainians have been granted combatant status, with the majority receiving it after 2022.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs under the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this in response to an inquiry from LIGA.net outlet, as cited by Censor.NET.

A total of 1,326,552 individuals have been listed in the Unified State Register of War Veterans as combatants. Before 2022, 556,467 people had received this status.

In 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 12,871 people were granted combatant status.

In 2023, 324,018 individuals received the status, in 2024 – 267,263, and in the first nine months of 2025 – 165,933.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that the Register includes information on individuals with combatant status based on data provided by commissions established within the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, National Police, National Guard, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), intelligence agencies, and the administrations of the State Border Guard Service, State Service of Special Communications, State Special Transport Service, State Protection Department, State Emergency Service, State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

"The Ministry of Veterans Affairs does not plan to propose any amendments to expand the categories of individuals eligible for combatant status," the statement added.

