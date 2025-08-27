Persons who were involved in defence of Ukraine but did not participate in combat operations will receive new status

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law "On persons involved in ensuring the implementation of measures aimed at protecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine".

The document regulates the status and rights of citizens who contributed to strengthening the state's defence capabilities but did not directly participate in combat operations.

This applies, in particular, to those who ensured the functioning of military infrastructure, supported units, performed logistics, communications or other tasks critical to defence.

"Classifying such persons as war veterans did not comply with the principles of objectivity and fairness, as it in a way devalued the contribution of those who directly participated in the fighting. Therefore, the draft law proposes to create a separate, officially established status that recognises the unique contribution of this category of citizens," the ministry explained.

What the draft law offers:

standardise the concepts and content of the status of "involved person", "involved person with a disability', and "family member of a deceased (dead) involved person" — specifically for citizens who were involved in the defence of Ukraine but did not participate in combat operations;

define the categories of citizens who are eligible for such status;

standardise the procedure for granting status;

provide state guarantees to such citizens.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs noted that the draft law would allow for the official recognition of the contribution made by thousands of citizens who, while not directly on the front lines, performed important tasks to defend Ukraine, and would provide them and their families with adequate social guarantees.

