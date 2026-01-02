In Zaporizhzhia, unit commander through whom staff members received "combat" payments to be tried. PHOTO

In Zaporizhia, the head of a military unit and the head of the financial service will be tried for allowing staff officers to receive combat bonuses.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

It is noted that SBI employees have completed an investigation into military payment fraud in Zaporizhzhia.

"The head of the military unit, together with the head of the financial service, created a system of enrichment for 'their own'. The commander signed documents about the alleged participation of staff members close to him in combat operations on the front line," the statement said.

The head of the financial service entered this false information into the accounting records. The selected military personnel allegedly fought "on the front line" in the Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, although in reality they did not leave their permanent locations.

As a result of these machinations, staff members close to the leadership managed to illegally receive almost 700,000 hryvnias in "combat" payments.

The suspects are accused of abuse of office, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

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