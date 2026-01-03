Consequences of USF strike on oil refinery in Rovenky in TOT of Luhansk region: most of tanks were destroyed or damaged. PHOTOS

Satellite images of an oil depot in Rovenky, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, which was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles on New Year's Eve, have appeared on social media.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analyst Dnipro Osint (Garbuz).

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences of the attack

"Images of the attacked oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region, most of the tanks have been destroyed or damaged by FP-2 UAV strikes," he said.

See also on Censor.NET: Oil depot burns in Kaluga region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

What preceded it

Earlier, the "Madjar Birds" of the Unmanned Systems Forces reported on the destruction of oil refineries in Russia on New Year's Eve.

Among the targets hit were:

Ilsky Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) - a joint operation by the "Birds" of the UAS and the "Graf" unit;

Almetyevsk oil loading station (Tatarstan, Russian Federation);

Oil depot and substation in Rovenky (TOT Luhansk Oblast);

KASTA-2E2 radar station in Gvardeyskoye (Crimea, TOT);

Gvardeyskoye airfield radar station (Crimea, TOT);

Balashivka PS (TOT Zaporizhzhia region);

Two enemy concentration points and fuel depot in Valuiki (Belgorod region, Russian Federation);

TOR air defence missile system (TOT Donetsk region).

Watch more: Fuel-and-lubricants base in occupied Luhansk region and radar in Crimea hit – Unmanned Systems Forces. VIDEO