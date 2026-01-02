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Fuel-and-lubricants base in occupied Luhansk region and radar in Crimea hit – Unmanned Systems Forces. VIDEO

Service members of  Unmanned Systems Forces attacked an enemy facility in the occupied Luhansk region, as well as ruscists` radar station in Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian fuel-and-lubricants storage base.

"Objective control footage recorded a large-scale fire. The detailed results of the strike are being clarified.

In addition, a radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea, which provided airspace surveillance, was hit," the statement said.

See more: SSU struck two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield. One was ready for combat flight. PHOTO

Background

See more: SSU struck two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield. One was ready for combat flight. PHOTO

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Crimea (2458) Unmanned Systems Forces (419) Luhansk region (1425)
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