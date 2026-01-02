Fuel-and-lubricants base in occupied Luhansk region and radar in Crimea hit – Unmanned Systems Forces. VIDEO
Service members of Unmanned Systems Forces attacked an enemy facility in the occupied Luhansk region, as well as ruscists` radar station in Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian fuel-and-lubricants storage base.
"Objective control footage recorded a large-scale fire. The detailed results of the strike are being clarified.
In addition, a radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea, which provided airspace surveillance, was hit," the statement said.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the invaders' field artillery depot in the Luhansk region.
- At the end of December 2025, drones attacked one of the oil refineries in the occupied Luhansk region.
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