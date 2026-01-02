Fuel-and-lubricants base in occupied Luhansk region and radar in Crimea hit – Unmanned Systems Forces. VIDEO

Service members of Unmanned Systems Forces attacked an enemy facility in the occupied Luhansk region, as well as ruscists` radar station in Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian fuel-and-lubricants storage base.

"Objective control footage recorded a large-scale fire. The detailed results of the strike are being clarified.

In addition, a radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea, which provided airspace surveillance, was hit," the statement said.

See more: SSU struck two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield. One was ready for combat flight. PHOTO

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the invaders' field artillery depot in the Luhansk region.

At the end of December 2025, drones attacked one of the oil refineries in the occupied Luhansk region.

See more: SSU struck two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek airfield. One was ready for combat flight. PHOTO