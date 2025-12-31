"They destroyed oil depot, b#tch": drones attacked one of oil refineries in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Telegram channels published a video of the moment when drones attacked one of the oil refineries in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
According to Censor.NET, the explosion caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise.
"They destroyed the oil depot, b#tch," a local resident comments on the footage.
Warning! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password