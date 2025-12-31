"They destroyed oil depot, b#tch": drones attacked one of oil refineries in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Telegram channels published a video of the moment when drones attacked one of the oil refineries in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the explosion caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise.

"They destroyed the oil depot, b#tch," a local resident comments on the footage.

Warning! Profanity!

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