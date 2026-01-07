Syrskyi on first year of AFU first medical battalion: full staffing, 100 km of frontline, and lives saved. PHOTOS

Over the past year, the 1st Separate Medical Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has completed the full path of development, from formation and personnel training to systematic work directly in the combat zone, providing medical coverage for about 100 kilometers of the frontline.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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"Preserving the life of a Ukrainian soldier has been and remains an unconditional priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Adhering to this principle, a year ago I signed a decision to establish the 1st Separate Medical Battalion within the Armed Forces," Syrskyi wrote.

A year of work for the 1st Medical Battalion

During this time, the 1st medical battalion went through the full stage of development — from formation and personnel training to deployment in the combat area and systematic work directly on the frontline.

Thanks to an effective recruitment campaign, the unit reached full staffing in key medical specialties and currently provides medical coverage for a frontline stretch of about 100 kilometers.

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Meeting with the medical battalion's leadership

I met with the unit’s leadership, took stock of interim results of its work, discussed the possibility of scaling up the successful experience, and the directions for developing medical care in the combat zone.

Among other things, attention was given to the use of unmanned ground vehicles to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield. In this area, the unit is among the leaders in the Armed Forces.

I also noted the work of forward surgical teams and presented the battalion’s servicemen with well-deserved awards.

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"Once again, I express my gratitude to the personnel of the 1st medical battalion and to all our medics for their professionalism and dedication. For the lives saved and the health preserved of Ukraine’s defenders. We continue to work shoulder to shoulder. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi concluded.