Ex-military official served notice of suspicion over unwarranted accrual of UAH 72 million. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Western Region, an ex-head of the engineering service, head of a staff section of one of the National Guard of Ukraine’s military units, has been served with a notice of suspicion.

According to the investigation, in 2024, the official filed a report with false information claiming the servicemen’s alleged direct participation in combat operations, Censor.NET reports.

Investigation details

Based on it, additional monetary rewards were calculated and paid out from January through May 2024.

The servicemen had no proper grounds to receive additional rewards

In fact, the consolidated unit carried out tasks to build fortifications and install non-explosive barriers in eastern Ukraine outside the line of combat contact.

It was established that in just five months of 2024, excess additional rewards totaling 72 million 295 thousand hryvnias were paid to servicemen.

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