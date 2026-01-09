Miners rescued from underground in Kryvyi Rih after strike. PHOTOS

After a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, seven miners were trapped at a depth of up to 1,490 meters. Rescuers managed to evacuate all of them unharmed.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said this.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, several districts of the city, including the mines, were left without power. At one of the mines, seven workers remained underground at the 1,490-meter and 940-meter levels.

"Mine rescuers from the State Militarized Mine Rescue Unit of the State Emergency Service (SES), together with the company’s specialists, used a generator, started the hoisting mechanism, and ensured the descent of the mine cage," the SES said.

They added that the rescue operation lasted more than six hours. All miners were brought to the surface. All are alive and unharmed.

Rescue operation











