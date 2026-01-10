Occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one man killed and three people wounded in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 10 January, Russian troops carried out strikes on the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

The Nikopol district was under attack from enemy artillery and drones throughout the day. The aggressor attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske.



A 68-year-old man was killed in the attack. Our deepest condolences to his family. Three more people were injured. Men aged 79 and 86 and an 87-year-old woman are receiving outpatient treatment.



Fires broke out. A private enterprise, 15 houses, farm and outbuildings, a car, a garage, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Sloviansk with KABs: five wounded (updated). PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

The aggressor targeted UAVs in the Synelnykove district, in the Petropavlivka and Sloviansk communities. There was a fire. Cars were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged as a result of FPV drone strikes.

Consequences of the shelling



















