Occupiers shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region: as result of Russian Federation’s aggression, one person was killed. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Settlements attacked
Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tomaryne, Mykhailivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and the city of Kherson were under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shellings.
Where did the Russians strike?
The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging three private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipe and private garages.
Civilian casualties
One person was killed as a result of Russian aggression.
Yesterday, four people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
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