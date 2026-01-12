Group that wanted to sell one of largest batches of "trophy" weapons during war exposed. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have exposed a criminal group that attempted to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons during the full-scale war.

As a result, new attempts at illegal arms trading in Ukraine were prevented, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the operation

As a result of comprehensive measures in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, a criminal group that had prepared a large batch of "trophy" weapons for underground sale was neutralised.

Law enforcement officers detained the organiser of the group, two of his accomplices and three criminals who were trying to sell the weapons.

Among the items seized from the suspects were 75 small arms, including Kalashnikov assault rifles, as well as 38 combat grenades, more than 20 detonators, 2 grenade launchers and 13,000 rounds of ammunition.

According to the case file, the group members first secretly transported the "goods" from the frontline areas and stored them in hiding places.

To repair damaged weapons, the suspects set up underground workshops in their own homes and ordered new components through specialised online platforms.

After restoring the weapons to working order, the perpetrators sought out customers to sell them to. These turned out to be representatives of local criminal circles who could use the weapons to commit crimes.

The SSU and the National Police exposed the members of the group while they were still preparing to sell the weapons

While monitoring the crime, law enforcement officers caught everyone red-handed during the transfer of combat weapons.

During searches of underground workshops and residential properties, an additional 13,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres and large sums of cash were seized.

The detainees have been notified of their suspicion of illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

The issue of additional charges against the suspects is being decided.

The perpetrators are in custody.

They face up to 7 years in prison.































See more: Odesa police dismantled interregional channel for selling weapons on black market. PHOTOS