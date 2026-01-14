Russian forces shelled Zaporizhzhia region: three people were wounded and there was destruction. PHOTO

Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of the region

As noted, over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 762 strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Five air strikes were carried out on Komyshuvakha, Rizdvyanka, Zaliznychne, Hirkove, and Dolynka.

484 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Znachkove, Petro-Mykhailivka, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Primorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Solodke.

Six rocket attacks were launched on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Dobropillia, and Tsvitkove.

267 artillery strikes were delivered on Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Maly Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Zeleny, Varvarivka, Dobropillya, and Solodke.

Consequences