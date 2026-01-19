Law enforcement serve notice of suspicion on woman who helped draft-age men leave Ukraine

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion on a woman who helped men of conscription age leave the country.

Officers of the Main Operational and Investigative Unit of the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment exposed a scheme for smuggling people across the border, Censor.NET reports.

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Investigation details

Operatives established that an individual entrepreneur, a resident of Zakarpattia, was involved in organizing the illegal activity.

The woman, using the Shliakh system, facilitated men’s travel abroad in exchange for money. The suspect signed fictitious employment contracts for international passenger and cargo transportation. Subsequently, drivers registered by the entrepreneur in the Shliakh system left Ukraine and did not return.

Law enforcement has now served the woman a notice of suspicion for committing the crime of "Obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations."

Measures to expose and detain the offender were carried out by officers of the Main оперативно-investigative unit of the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment together with SBU officers in the Zakarpattia region





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