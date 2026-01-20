Russians strike Nikopol district: private houses, five-storey building and power line damaged
Throughout the day on 20 January, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Affected communities
As noted, the aggressor used artillery and drones to strike the Nikopol district – the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske.
Damage
As a result of enemy strikes, one private house was destroyed and eight others were damaged. A five-storey building, three farm buildings, a greenhouse and a power line were destroyed.
Consequences of the shelling
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