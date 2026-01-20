Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia: three deaths have been reported so far

Today, 20 January, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Zaporizhzhia

It is noted that the Russians struck the private sector of the city with a drone. As a result of the attack, houses were destroyed and a fire broke out.

According to preliminary data, one woman was injured.

Read more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area: two wounded, damage reported

Later, Fedorov reported that one person had died as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Cars caught fire. There was a person in one of them. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save them," the report said.

It is reported that all emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 29 settlements under enemy strikes, three wounded, destruction. PHOTO

Update on the attack on Zaporizhzhia

The head of the Regional Military Administration reported that three people have already been killed due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"The Russians took the lives of a married couple: a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Their 57-year-old neighbor was also killed," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, at least six private houses were damaged, and three cars burned down.

In addition, nearly 1,500 customers were left without electricity due to the enemy strike. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

Aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the Russians continue to terrorise civilians.

As a result of enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed and another was injured.