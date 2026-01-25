Zelenskyy discussed energy, air defense, and new ways to supply weapons to Ukraine with Nauseda

Today, January 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did you talk about?

According to him, the main topic of discussion was support for the Ukrainian energy system.

"Russia attacks our energy sector on a daily basis. I informed Gitanas about this and also about Ukraine's needs for energy security and strengthening air defense. Thank you for your support: Lithuania has already decided to help Ukrainian cities and communities and to transfer nearly a hundred generators," the statement said.

As noted, separate discussions were held on military cooperation, joint defense projects, and Lithuania's proposals to open a weapons export platform in Vilnius, support for the PURL initiative, and cooperation within the SAFE program.

Watch more: Russian Federation launched more than 1,700 drones, more than 1,380 guided aerial bombs, and 69 missiles at Ukraine in one week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"Our diplomacy is also among the most important issues of the negotiations. I shared the latest details of diplomatic efforts for peace—about the meetings in Abu Dhabi between the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations. Ukraine, as always, is doing everything possible on its part to end the war," the president concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy and the first lady had arrived in Vilnius.