Hid over 8.3 million hryvnias in his declaration: deputy in Zakarpattia has been notified of suspicion, - regional prosecutor’s office

A member of the Berehove District Council has been notified of suspicion of submitting a knowingly false declaration and legalising income obtained by criminal means.

This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and millions in income

As noted, when submitting his annual declaration for 2022, the elected representative deliberately failed to declare property and income totalling more than 8.3 million hryvnias. In particular, he concealed:

a Ford Mustang car, which was jointly owned by the couple,

multimillion-dollar income,

financial transactions for the purchase and sale of an elite Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Also read: Illegal assets worth 7 million found in the family of the tax official responsible for combating money laundering

He purchased a luxury car in October 2022 for 3.75 million hryvnias, although his confirmed income for more than 20 years of entrepreneurial activity amounted to less than 227,000 hryvnias. Within a few days, the car was resold, and the funds were used for personal needs. These transactions, like the income itself, were not reflected in the declaration.

What are the charges?

The prosecutor's office reported that the suspect's actions are classified as the deliberate inclusion of knowingly false information in a person's declaration, as well as the legalisation (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read: Apartment for daughter abroad for 4 million hryvnias: suspicion announced for former State Tax Service official from Zaporizhzhia



