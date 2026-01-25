Zelenskyy awarded Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys Order of Merit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys with Ukraine's state award, the Order of Merit.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

As noted, the presentation took place today, 25 January, in Vilnius.

Budrys said that it was "a great honour for him to receive Ukraine's state award from President Zelenskyy in Vilnius today."

Read more: US believes that meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is "very close," - Axios

Support from Lithuania

"Lithuania is and will continue to be among Ukraine's strongest supporters in its heroic resistance to Russian terror. Our work will not end until the aggressor is stopped and defeated. Ukraine's security is Europe's security," Budrys wrote on social media.

Reference

The Order of Merit is awarded for significant personal contributions to strengthening intergovernmental cooperation and supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.