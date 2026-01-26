Enemy remotely mining Sumy region - explosives being dropped in light-coloured bags, - RMA

The enemy continues to use remote mining tactics in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy RMA.

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What is known?

As noted, the enemy is dropping explosive devices from drones in small light-coloured bags, which can be triggered by pressure or proximity.

"Due to the recorded cases of such mining in the territories adjacent to the Sumy region, I urge the residents of the region to be especially careful when travelling on roads, especially near border settlements.

If you find any suspicious objects, do not approach them and immediately notify the police by calling 102," the statement said.

See more: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO