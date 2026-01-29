He was preparing attack by Russian Federation on Sea Baby and Magura naval drones: the SSU detained Russian "mole"

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thwarted a Russian air strike on Ukrainian units engaged in maritime drones.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is noted that as a result of the special operation, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Navy's unmanned special-purpose complex brigade, who turned out to be a Russian informant, was detained.

It has been established that the suspect was supposed to pass on to his "contact":

geolocation of military bases that control marine drones;

the coordinates of the storage locations of unmanned boats and their routes.

Read more: Military officer who "leaked" locations of air defence systems near Ukrainian airfields to enemy has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Among the "targets" were the Sea Baby and Magura naval drones

It is reported that among the main "targets" of the enemy were the legendary naval drones of the SSU and the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, codenamed Sea Baby and Magura.

SSU officers acted pre-emptively: they exposed the informant in advance, documented his crimes and detained him while he was preparing coordinates for a Russian missile attack.

Simultaneously, the Security Service took measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces in the area of enemy reconnaissance activity.

See more: SSU exposed "mole" in Defence Forces: he adjusted Russian strikes on ammunition depots and drones. PHOTOS

Detention and announcement of suspicion

The SSU said that the detained serviceman came to the attention of Russian special services through his acquaintances, to whom he told details of his work.

The enemy used one of these acquaintances as a "liaison" to obtain classified information about Ukrainian defenders.

During searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, on which he stored secret information and through which he contacted his "acquaintance".

See more: SSU detained long-distance truck driver who worked for FSB and adjusted Russian strikes. PHOTOS

The informant has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The issue of possible additional charges for his criminal actions is also being considered. The perpetrator is in custody. The investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice.