UAV strikes Kharkiv: seven injured in Saltivskyi district, fire breaks out (updated)

As a result of an enemy UAV strike on Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district on Feb. 3, apartments in a multi-storey building caught fire. The number of injured is rising, with rescuers and emergency medical teams working at the scene.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

As a result of an enemy UAV strike on Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district.

A fire broke out in a five-story building hit by an enemy Shahed drone. Three upper floors have already burned out. Residents of the upper floors escaped.

State Emergency Service units and emergency medical teams are heading to the impact site.

Read more: Attack on Kharkiv: the city attacked by ballistic missiles and UAVs (updated)

Injuries reported

A 57-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy strike. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Two more injured people are currently receiving medical assistance.

As the regional state administration head noted, the number of injured is rising.

Update

"The number of people injured in a Russian strike on Saltivka has risen to five. Three women — aged 90, 84 and 57 — also sought medical assistance. They suffered severe stress. They received medical assistance on site," Syniehubov wrote later.

As of 5:00 p.m., seven people are reported injured: five women and two men. All are in moderate condition and suffered blast injuries and an acute stress reaction.

One 85-year-old woman required hospitalization, and she is receiving all necessary assistance at the hospital.

See more: Enemy shelled Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region: 4 dead, damage reported. PHOTO