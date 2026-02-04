Zaluzhnyi held meeting with British Foreign Secretary Cooper: they discussed security and just peace

Valerii Zaluzhnyi met with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The Ukrainian ambassador reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"We once again confirmed the strategic nature of relations and the continuous development of cooperation between our countries. The conversation took place against the backdrop of constant Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

So it was an opportunity to convey information about the challenges our country is facing today and to emphasise the role of international solidarity in ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure. The support of our partners remains vital for Ukraine's energy sector in this extremely difficult winter," the statement said.

Zaluzhnyi and Cooper also discussed the security situation, prospects for a just peace between Ukraine and Russia, and further coordination with international allies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

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