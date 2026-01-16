Ukraine and UK to launch joint monthly production of Octopus interceptor drones in February

Drone Industry

Starting in February, Ukraine and the United Kingdom will reach a monthly production of thousands of Octopus interceptor drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during the First Forum of the 100-Year Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which took place on January 16 in Kyiv.

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Cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Sybiha also noted that the United Kingdom has decided to allocate more than 170 billion hryvnias annually for Ukraine’s defense in the coming years.

He called the Ukrainian-British partnership "a true alliance for indivisible European security and a shared future."

In addition, London has tightened sanctions against Russia, in particular against the so-called "shadow fleet," with more than 540 tankers coming under restrictions.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: discusses interceptor drones, air defence missiles and PURL programme

It should be noted that the forum took place on January 17, marking the anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on the 100-Year Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The event was attended by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, as well as diplomats, members of parliament, and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada.

More about the Octopus interceptor drone.

Octopus is a drone based on Ukrainian technology, developed in cooperation with the United Kingdom. These are interceptor drones that destroy Russian Shahed drones with high effectiveness of 70% or more.

Read more: Britain considers using oil from Russia’s ’shadow fleet’ to aid Ukraine - Times