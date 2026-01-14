Britain considers using oil from Russia’s ’shadow fleet’ to aid Ukraine - Times

The United Kingdom is exploring the possibility of using oil seized from ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" to finance military support for Ukraine.

This was reported by The Times, citing a source in the British government, writes Censor.NET.

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According to the publication's source, the options under discussion involve not only blocking funds from reaching the Russian military machine, but also redirecting revenues from sanctioned oil directly to Ukraine. At the same time, it remains unclear whether such a mechanism is legally and practically feasible.

"This will have a double impact on the Russian war machine—not only will we deprive them (the Russians) of illegal war profits, but we will also find a way to help finance Ukraine's resistance," a source told The Times.

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Earlier, the publication reported that British special forces were preparing for possible raids on ships belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet." Elite units trained to capture ships and their crews can act on the basis of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In particular, the British sanctions apply to the tankers Spring Fortune and Range Vale, which are heading for the English Channel. Both ships are sailing under false flags and are linked to the export of Russian oil. According to The Times, NATO representatives in the UK are also tracking at least three other suspected Russian tankers crossing the Atlantic Ocean.