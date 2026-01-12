UK will create ballistic missiles with range of over 500 km for Ukraine

The United Kingdom will develop a new long-range ballistic missile to support Ukraine's military efforts. The missile will be capable of carrying a 200 kg warhead over a distance of more than 500 km.

This was reported on the British government's website, according to Censor.NET.

The project is called Nightfall

As part of the Nightfall project, the British government has announced the launch of a competition for the rapid development of ground-based ballistic missiles capable of carrying a 200 kg warhead over a distance of more than 500 km.

It is expected that Nightfall missiles will be able to be launched from various vehicles, with several missiles being launched in succession, after which the launch vehicle will be withdrawn in a matter of minutes, which "allowing Ukrainian forces to hit key military targets before Russian forces can respond."

"With a 200kg conventional high explosive warhead, high precision production rate of 10 systems per month and a maximum price of £800,000 per missile, NIGHTFALL is intended to provide Ukraine with a powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option, with minimal foreign export controls," the British government said.

The Nightfall project envisages that three industry teams, each of which will receive a £9 million development contract, will design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for testing.

Read more: UK to allocate £600 million to Ukraine’s air defence, - Healey

It is noted that detailed requirements for the Nightfall project were sent to industry partners on 19 December 2025, and they signed the necessary confidentiality and security agreements.

The deadline for receiving proposals for the development of Nightfall is 9 February 2026, and the contract(s) for development are planned to be signed in March 2026, according to the UK government website.

Drone production by Britain

Earlier, it was reported that from January 2026, the UK will begin producing Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine, which are intended to strengthen defence against Russian attacks.

Read more: Britain to start production of Octopus interceptor drones for Ukraine in January