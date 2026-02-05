SSU exposes Russian agent who was preparing new ruscists’ attacks on Kryvyi Rih’s energy sector. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained another FSB agent in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He was adjusting ruscists’ missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih.

According to the case materials, the enemy’s priority "targets" were local heat- and power-generating facilities, Censor.NET reports.

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Investigation details

To adjust enemy strikes on them, the suspect conducted additional reconnaissance near the energy facilities to determine their technical condition after Russian shelling and "report" back to the FSB.

As the investigation established, the guidance of Russian attacks was carried out by a 31-year-old assistant engine driver at one of the region’s mining companies who was recruited by the enemy. He came to the FSB’s attention after posting anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

To obtain intelligence, the agent traveled around the area by public transport, from the window of which he photographed the external facades of energy facilities.

The suspect also paid attention to the locations of Defense Forces personnel and military equipment.

The SBU acted preemptively and detained the agent at his place of residence when he returned from a reconnaissance sortie and was preparing a "report" for his handler in Russia.

During searches, two smartphones were seized from the detainee, which he used to collect intelligence and contact the FSB.

Investigators from the Security Service informed him that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU exposed FSB agent who guided Russian missiles toward Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTO