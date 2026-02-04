SSU exposed FSB agent who guided Russian missiles toward Khmelnytskyi region

The Security Service has detained another agent of Russia’s FSB in the Khmelnytskyi region. He turned out to be a 53-year-old local resident recruited by the enemy, who was adjusting Russian missile-and-drone attacks on Ukraine’s western region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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Details of the investigation

According to the SSU’s cyber specialists, to direct combined strikes the suspect created a group on Telegram, which he administered under the guise of collecting information about mobilization measures. In fact, under this cover the agent selected messages containing information about locations with the highest concentration of Ukrainian troops.

If he came across similar posts, he would contact the author separately and additionally clarify the basing addresses and movement routes of the Defense Forces. The agent was most interested in data on the deployment and movement directions of mobile fire groups that protect the region’s airspace.

In addition, using his own Telegram group, its administrator tried to track the locations of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He summarised the information he gathered in a "report" for the FSB with photos and coordinates of potential "targets".

Using the agent intelligence, the Russian invaders hoped to carry out a new series of air strikes on the region "bypassing" Ukrainian air defenses.

Arrest

However, SSU officers acted preemptively: they exposed the agent in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him at his place of residence.

During the search, a smartphone was seized from him, which he used to administer the Telegram group for collecting intelligence and to communicate with his FSB handler.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators of the Security Service served the detainee with a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. The suspect is being held in custody without the right to post bail.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring all those responsible to justice.

See more: FSB agent detained for secretly using his mother to spy on Defence Forces in Druzhkivka, - SSU. PHOTO