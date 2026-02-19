UAVs attacked Pskov region: fire at oil depot. PHOTOS

On 19 February, drones attacked an oil depot in Velikiye Luki in the Pskov region. The regional governor confirmed reports of a fire at the depot.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on social media that a tank caught fire as a result of a drone attack on the Velikiye Luki oil depot.

According to Vedernikov, there are no casualties, according to preliminary data.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Cheboksary, Russia, near the "VNIIR-Progress" defence enterprise. PHOTOS

What is known?

The oil depot belongs to the company "Pskovnefteprodukt". The enterprise stores petroleum products, including diesel fuel, petrol and other types of fuel, for further supply to petrol stations, enterprises and transport companies.

In addition, the enterprise was already attacked in April 2024.

Fire at the oil depot













