Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, dozens of houses and cars damaged. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 19 February, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Zoloty Kolodiazh and Toretsk, Shakhove district.

Kramatorsk district

A house and a car were damaged in Mykolaivka, and two people were wounded in Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three high-rise buildings were destroyed in Kostyantynivka.

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Svyato-Pokrovskyi, Siversk district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region five times in 24 hours. 103 people, including 21 children, were evacuated from the front line.

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