Russians attacked transport infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia with drones. PHOTOS

On the evening of 20 February, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia with drones. A transport facility was damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"A car is on fire in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on the city," Fedorov reported at 09:14 p.m.

"Broken windows in high-rise buildings, damaged cars - reports are coming in about the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported at 09:24 p.m.

"The explosion that Zaporizhzhia residents could hear was an enemy attack on the transport infrastructure of the regional centre. Currently, there are no casualties," Fedorov reported at 11:19 p.m.

See also: Russians attack Zaporizhzhia region: four injured, infrastructure and petrol stations hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)