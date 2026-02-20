Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region: four injured, infrastructure and petrol stations under attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Since the morning of 20 February, Russian troops have repeatedly struck settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region

In the morning, the Russians struck Novomykolaivka and Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region with drones.

The attack destroyed and damaged private homes.

A 73-year-old man was wounded. He was provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy struck more than 650 blows

During the day, the occupiers struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs, destroying and damaging residential buildings. A fire broke out in an apartment building.

A 22-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were wounded by enemy shelling. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

Attacks on Zaporizhzhia

In addition, Russian troops struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

"The smoke rising above Zaporizhzhia is the result of an enemy attack on the infrastructure of the regional centre," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, no information about casualties has been received. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Read more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district: 6-year-old child injured

The Russians also struck a petrol station in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.

It is reported that a fire broke out. Emergency services have already localised it.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 40 settlements hit by Russian strikes, one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTO

Updated information regarding the strike on Komyshuvakha

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), an enemy aerial bomb damaged the facade, windows, and roof of a four-story residential building. Additionally, a fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor. Рятувальники оперативно ліквідували загоряння.

Later, it became known that the number of casualties in the Zaporizhzhia district increased to three people.

Emergency workers rescued a 22-year-old woman from the destroyed apartment and transported her to an ambulance. The victim was hospitalized.

A 77-year-old woman was also taken to a medical facility for examination.

A 27-year-old man was examined by doctors and provided with the necessary assistance on-site.

"Emergency and rescue operations have been completed," the SES added.