Polish Sejm Marshal Czarzasty arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv on his first official visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Facebook.

He noted that this is Czarzasty's first visit to the Ukrainian capital and a symbolic step in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish dialogue.

"Meetings and meaningful conversations lie ahead," Stefanchuk said.

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