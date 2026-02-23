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News Photo Marshal’s visit to Ukraine
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Polish Sejm Marshal Czarzasty arrives in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO

Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty arrived in Kyiv on his first official visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Facebook.

He noted that this is Czarzasty's first visit to the Ukrainian capital and a symbolic step in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish dialogue.

"Meetings and meaningful conversations lie ahead," Stefanchuk said.

Read more: Poland continues to finance Starlink operations in Ukraine – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Chazastyi in Kyiv: first visit and new stage of dialogue with Poland

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Poland (1599) Sejm (14) Ruslan Stefanchuk (104)
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