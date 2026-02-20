Poland continues to finance Starlink operations in Ukraine – Ministry of Digital Transformation
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has delivered 29,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine and currently supports their operation.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.
Starlink operations
It is emphasised that uninterrupted internet access is the foundation for the functioning of the digital state.
"During the full-scale war, Starlink terminals enable hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure facilities and frontline regions to stay connected even during the most severe blackouts," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.
Poland finances Starlink operations
It is also noted that Poland is a strategic and reliable partner of Ukraine. During the full-scale war, Poland has delivered more than 29,000 Starlink terminals and continues to financially support their operation. This is a significant contribution to Ukraine’s resilience.
"We are grateful to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski and the entire Polish government for their unwavering support, solidarity and openness to cooperation," the ministry added.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On 25 January, radio technology expert Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defence Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, together with SpaceX, was addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On 1 February, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorised use of Starlink had been stopped.
- On 2 February, the Ministry of Defence published an algorithm on how to verify a Starlink satellite communications terminal in Ukraine for military and civilian users.
- Subsequently, the SSU stated that the enemy is attempting to recruit Ukrainians to register Russian Starlink terminals.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password