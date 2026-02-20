Poland continues to finance Starlink operations in Ukraine – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has delivered 29,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine and currently supports their operation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

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Starlink operations

It is emphasised that uninterrupted internet access is the foundation for the functioning of the digital state.

"During the full-scale war, Starlink terminals enable hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure facilities and frontline regions to stay connected even during the most severe blackouts," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

Read more: US State Department approves sale of Starlink and Patriot to Ukraine

Poland finances Starlink operations

It is also noted that Poland is a strategic and reliable partner of Ukraine. During the full-scale war, Poland has delivered more than 29,000 Starlink terminals and continues to financially support their operation. This is a significant contribution to Ukraine’s resilience.

Read more: Nawrocki’s office denies that Poland will stop paying for Starlink for Ukraine

"We are grateful to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski and the entire Polish government for their unwavering support, solidarity and openness to cooperation," the ministry added.

Read more: Starlink verification is now available at Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta branches - Ministry of Digital Transformation

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